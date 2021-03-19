$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.90 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $57.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $226.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.