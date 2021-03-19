$516.49 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $516.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. 19,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

