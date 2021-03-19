5,008 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $66.36 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

