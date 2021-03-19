$486.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $486.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,840. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.