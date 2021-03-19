4,511 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,055. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

