4,511 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,055. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
