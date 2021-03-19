4,500 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $266,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.59 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

