41,555 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,900,000.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $53.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

