41,079 Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000.

LCAP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,235. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

