3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

