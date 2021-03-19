$377.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $377.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.40 million to $389.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 over the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 504,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.