355 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PRK opened at $138.18 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

