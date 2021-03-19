3,525,000 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PAYA stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

