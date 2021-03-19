3,500 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

HHC stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

