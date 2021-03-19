346,738 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

CFACU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 12,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.