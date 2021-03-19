340 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 265,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $266.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.