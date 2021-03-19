$302.60 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $313.20 million. Navient posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 5,389,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.