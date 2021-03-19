296 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

WM opened at $121.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

