$29.87 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post sales of $29.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.32 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.17 million to $143.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.61 million, with estimates ranging from $163.67 million to $193.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71).

PROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Progenity stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

