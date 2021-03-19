28,800 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

