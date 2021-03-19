28,501 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480,237 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,917. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

