2,684 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

