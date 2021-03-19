261,142 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

EURN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.13. 16,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,529. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

