$259.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post $259.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.10 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $202.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.18 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 1,748,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,622. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

