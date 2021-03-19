212,085 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $272,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

