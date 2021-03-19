20,476 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,471 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

