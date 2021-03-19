$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

