$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.95. 11,920,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,490. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 206.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

