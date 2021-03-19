1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.