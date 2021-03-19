17,417 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.66 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

