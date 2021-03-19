$153.21 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $153.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $161.00 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $163.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $532.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 107,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,434. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

