1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. World Fuel Services accounts for about 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 3,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

