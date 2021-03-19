1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,228 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 84,377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,052. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $783.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.