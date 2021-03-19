1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 997,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,988. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

