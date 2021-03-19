1492 Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises about 3.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.62. 14,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

