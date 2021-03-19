1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,966 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. 13,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

