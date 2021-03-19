1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,049. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

