1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,092 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. 17,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

