1,351 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

