11,510 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

