10,727 Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.