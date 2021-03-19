$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. 123,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,832. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

