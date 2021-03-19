$0.78 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.