$0.78 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.
Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.
In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
