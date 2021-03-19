$0.73 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

