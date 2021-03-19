$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

