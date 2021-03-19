-$0.45 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.13). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 58,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

