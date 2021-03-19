$0.42 EPS Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

