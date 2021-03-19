$0.42 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

