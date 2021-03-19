$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of ($3.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

