$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

