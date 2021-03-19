$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 98,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,449. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.