$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 98,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,449. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.